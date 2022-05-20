KINGMAN – The next installment of the Sounds of Kingman concert series will be musician Bud Mickle. Community members are invited to attend the free performance at Metcalfe Park at 315 W. Beale St. in downtown Kingman.
The event is open to all ages and will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.
Mickle, raised in Las Vegas, plays a mix of rock, blues and country, according to a Sounds of Kingman news release.
“Mickle’s songs about life aim to paint pictures through words and music,” the release said.
He will be performing songs from his newest CD, named “My Cross to Bear.”
“Truly a striking voice all his own. A soulful melodic mix of rock, blues, and a dash of country,” the news release said of Mickle.
