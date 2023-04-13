A junior high school student who created a short action film called “Lego Royale 7” won the $500 grand prize at the Mohave Community College Bullhead City Student Arts Club’s 3rd Annual Flash Film Festival.
Charlie McCune, 12, a seventh-grader at Bullhead City’s Fox Creek Junior High, submitted the one-minute video featuring a 007 Lego character on a mission to steal Russian nuclear missile codes and prevent worldwide nuclear destruction.
The video primarily uses stop-motion animation and can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOGi2PTs_m8.
— Today’s News-Herald
