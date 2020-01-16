Some of the vintage VWs coming to Lake Havasu City are real eye-openers. The 24th annual Buses By The Bridge is Jan. 17-20. What started as a split-window campout has turned into a Volkswagen extravaganza with VW buses coming from all over the country for a giant campout at Lake Havasu State Park. The event includes kids’ activities, hot air balloon rides, a pancake breakfast, and a chili cook-off. Admission: $5 per person.
