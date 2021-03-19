GraceArts Live’s production of “Cabaret” continues this weekend. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show runs through March 28.
“Cabaret” tells the story of singer Sally Bowles and writer Cliff Bradhaw as they pursue life in Berlin in the early 1930s. As the story intertwines entertainment with history, Sally and Cliff are faced with a choice to abandon themselves to the hedonistic society or open their eyes and face the coming storm. The show contains adult material.
For information, visit the box office at 2146 McCulloch Blvd, call 928-505-2787 or visit graceartslive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.