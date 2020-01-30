Calvary Baptist Church is joining more than 600 churches around the world participating in the Night to Shine organized by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
The event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7. Night to Shine provides the experience of prom night for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Each guest enters the event on a red carpet, welcomed by a friendly crowd and photographers. Once inside, they’ll receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, and a dance. At the end of the night, each guest will be crowned king or queen of the prom.
The Tim Tebow Foundation has committed $3.5 million in financial support to hundreds of churches hosting the event. Now in its sixth year, Night to Shine has grown from 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers in 2015 to 655 churches and 200,000 volunteers. For information on the event in Lake Havasu City, call 928-208-7767, or email serve@calvarylhc.com.
