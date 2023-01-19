LAUGHLIN — Comedy duo Cheech & Chong will bring their signature brand of laugh-out-loud entertainment to The Edge Pavilion, formerly the E Center, located at Edgewater Casino Resort. The award-winning duo consisting of Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong will take the stage on Saturday, March 25.
Known for their stand-up comedy and musical skits, Cheech & Chong joined forces in 1968 and began releasing comedy records, including “Cheech and Chong,” “Big Bambu” and “Los Cochinos,” among others.
Their early success culminated in the release of their first feature-length film, “Up in Smoke,” which they wrote, directed and produced. They went on to star in additional box office hits, including “Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie,” “Still Smokin’,” “Nice Dreams” and more.
Ticket prices start at $45 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.chased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.