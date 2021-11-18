The 19th annual Lake Havasu City Christmas Tubas Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., at Christ Chapel, also known as Community Presbyterian Church, 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd. All high school, college, and professional tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, and baritone players are invited to perform.
For information, call Doug Los at 928-680-0743 so that music, music stands, and chairs can be provided for all who wish to participate. A required rehearsal will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m., on Dec. 4 at Community Presbyterian Church. All music will be provided at the rehearsal.
The concert will fature Heidi Bybee as vocal soloist
Retired Lake Hvaasu Unified School District Superintendent Keith Clark will serve as master of ceremonies.
Admission ot the concert is free. For more information about the concert, emailtubaman@frontiernet.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.