LAUGHLIN — The Edgewater Casino in Laughlin will host award-winning country icon Clint Black on Saturday.
Influential to many country artists, Black has cemented his place as a country music icon with 22 singles that have earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country music charts and nearly two dozen gold and platinum album awards.
The Grammy Award-winning superstar began performing in Texas nightclubs and coffee shops and has since earned a spot on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame with his unique, yet traditional, country sound.
Having sold more than 20 million records throughout his successful career, he has won numerous accolades from the Academy of Country Music, including Best Album, Best Single and Best Male Vocalist; and the highly coveted Songwriter/Artist of the Year Award from The Nashville Songwriters Association International.
Tickets for the E Center can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
Other upcoming performances at Laughlin’s E Center include:
• Jeff Foxworthy on Saturday, July 30
• Josh Turner on Saturday, Aug. 13
• The Fab Four on Saturday, Aug. 20
• Ann Wilson on Sunday, Sept. 4
• Little River Band on Saturday, Sept. 17
• Dionne Warwick on Saturday, Sept. 24
• The Country Comeback Tour on Saturday, Dec. 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.