The Colomonde Women’s Barbershop Chorus will perform a free Family and Friends Concert March 31. The 7 p.m. event is at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., in the fellowship room. Guests are encouraged to bring a canned good or non-perishable item for the church’s food drive. For details, call 928-208-8419.
