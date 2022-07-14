LAUGHLIN — Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center will host comedianJeff Foxworthy, as he brings his “The Good Old Days Tour” to Laughlin on Saturday, July 30.
With a career spanning more than 25 years, Foxworthy is one of the most successful comedians in the entertainment industry with multiple Grammy Award nominations, numerous best-selling books, and six comedy albums, including two RIAA three-time platinum-certified albums selling more than three million copies.
He’s entertained on a stage and through television sets, hosting and starring in five TV series, including his own sitcom, “The Jeff Foxworthy Show,” and quiz show, “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”
Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
