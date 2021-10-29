Sunny. High near 90F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 29, 2021 @ 3:59 am
Stand-up comedian Lewis Black, known for his TV appearances on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” and his comedy specials, is scheduled to perform on Saturday at the Tropicana Laughlin. The show starts at 8 p.m. Info: 702-298-4200.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and wi…
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.