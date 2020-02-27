“Late Nite Catechism,” a play featuring a nun teaching class to a room full of “students” — actually audience members — is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center. Throughout the class the instructor rewards the “students” for correct answers with glow-in-the-dark rosaries and other prizes. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for rows 1-6, $35 for rows 7-12, and $25 for all other rows. For information, call 602-717-8086.
