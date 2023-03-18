With a mission to aid city businesses and owners, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to another successful event. After taking hold of the Bands and Brews by the Beach title, the Lake Havasu City organization has transformed the one-time event into a community festival.
Last spring’s event was created as a class project for Leadership Lake Havasu, a program under the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership, says Lisa Krueger, CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce.
Due to the momentary nature of the original Bands and Brews, Krueger says this year’s event is the first one to be held by the actual Chamber.
The local entrepreneurs, businesses and community leaders aided by the Chamber will benefit from the net proceeds raised over the weekend, Krueger says. Those who attend the beach festival will further support the community outreach and leadership programs held by the Chamber.
“The Chamber would like to continue to serve its business and individual members as a catalyst for responsible business growth,” Krueger said. “...Bringing the right people together at the right time to accomplish goals and solve problems.”
With a goal of increasing and maintaining Lake Havasu City’s economy, Krueger says this objective is met through the various partnerships attained by the Chamber and its members.
This weekend’s festival will give the community another chance to show their support for the Chamber, which Krueger says is a constant trait of local residents.
“We are so grateful for the support of the Lake Havasu community and can’t wait for a great Saturday in the park,” Krueger said.
The 2023 Bands and Brews by the Beach begins today at 11:30 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce Community Stage at the London Bridge Beach. Pets, outside coolers and pop-ups are not allowed inside of the event area.
The event is limited to persons 21 years old and above. General admission tickets are $40 and designated driver tickets are available for $20. Photo identification must be presented by all attendees during check-in. For more information, contact Kathy Tippett by phone at 928-855-4115 or by email at kathyt@havasuchamber.com.
