Today’s News-Herald
LAUGHLIN — Country crooner Chris Young is “Comin’ Over” to perform his hit songs at the Laughlin Event Center. The multi-platinum global entertainer will take the stage at Laughlin’s premier outdoor concert venue on Saturday, Nov. 12. Named “one of his era’s finest traditionalists” by the Associated Press, Young has a hit-packed set that highlights his 12 chart-toppers, including “Losing Sleep,” “Sober Saturday Night,” “Think Of You,” and “I’m Comin’ Over” – to capacity crowds around the world.
Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
The Laughlin Event Center’s and E Center’s lineups for the year include:
• Jeff Foxworthy on Saturday, July 30, at the E Center;
• Josh Turner on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the E Center;
• The Fab Four on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the E Center;
• Ann Wilson on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the E Center;
• Little River Band on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the E Center;
• Dionne Warwick on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the E Center;
• Kid Rock on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Hall & Oates on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Laughlin Event Center;
• The Country Comeback Tour on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the E Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.