Laughlin — Edgewater Casino Resort will host ACM and CMT award-winning country music entertainer Scotty McCreery for a performance at the E Cente this August.
McCreery, known for his hit country single “You Time,” is scheduled to perform starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The ACM and CMT Award-winning McCreery has released three studio albums and a Christmas project since winning “American Idol” 10 years ago. All four of his albums debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard album chart. He made history in 2011 with his first album Clear As Day, becoming the first country music artist and youngest male artist of any genre to land a debut album at No. 1 in the first week of release on the all-genre Billboard Hot 200 Albums chart. His most recent album, Seasons Change, contains three consecutive No.1 hits: “Five More Minutes,” “This is It,” and “In Between.” The North Carolina native is working on a new album to be released later this year.
Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. today.
The E Center will open its doors starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Tickets start at $30 and are available at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
Edgewater Casino Resort, a Golden Entertainment, Inc. property, will offer concert and room packages for fans. For more information visit www.Edgewater-Casino.com/Entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.