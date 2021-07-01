LAUGHLIN — The entertainment lineup at the Laughlin Events Center is getting deeper as country performers Darius Rucker and Eli Young Band are set to take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Rucker first achieved multi-platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, including their diamond-certified debut “Cracked Rear View,” which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time.
Since releasing his first country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA platinum-certified “Learn to Live” and “True Believers,” plus ten No. 1 singles at country radio.
In 2014, Rucker won his third career Grammy Award for “Best Solo Country Performance” with his version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time.
He recently co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards and topped the charts at country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in February.
The Eli Young Band is known for its lineup of chart-toppers – “Love Ain’t;” platinum “Drunk Last Night;” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart;” and “Crazy Girl.”
Eli Young Band has always been unique in modern country music as a true band of brothers who cling fast to their Texas roots and have maintained an impressive trajectory with singles earning Billboard’s No. 1 “Country Song of the Year” and the Academy of Country Music’s “Song of the Year” award.
Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8. True Rewards Players Club members will have exclusive access to purchase presale tickets from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, through Wednesday, July 7, at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
