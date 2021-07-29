LAUGHLIN — Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center will host entertainment icon Tanya Tucker for a performance at the E Center. The two-time Grammy award-winner and “first female country outlaw” is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, Tanya continues to inspire artists today. She had her first country hit, the classic “Delta Dawn,” at the age of 13 and since then has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history. Tanya has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and a string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.
Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. today. Tickets for the E Center can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.