Laughlin, Nev. —Acclaimed country musician, Josh Turner will bring his trademark baritone voice and award-winning hits including “Would You Go With Me” to the stage at Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center with a performance on Saturday, Aug. 13.
He has five No. 1 hit songs under his belt, including double-platinum-selling “Would You Go with Me” and RIAA Gold-certified record “Your Man.” Turner’s music has earned two Grammy Awards nominations, five CMA Awards and two ACM Awards. He was honored and inducted into the Grand Ol’ Opry as the second youngest member after Carrie Underwood.
Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
