Multi-platinum-selling country star Sam Hunt will bring the crowd to its feet when the breakout singer and songwriter performs his catalog of chart toppers at the Laughlin Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Emerging into the music scene with his debut album, “Montevallo,” which hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200, Hunt is known for hit songs such as “House Party,” “Body Like A Back Road,” “Water Under The Bridge” and “Take Your Time.”
Ticket prices start at $85 and can be purchased at www.LaughlinEventCenter.com.
Other upcoming Laughlin performances include:
• Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lady A and Neal McCoy on Saturday, May 6, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Journey on Friday, May 19, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Outlaws on Saturday, May 27 at Laughlin Event Center
• Jay Leno on Saturday, June 17, at The Edge Pavilion.
