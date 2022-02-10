Country music artist Easton Corbin will bring his signature Southern drawl to Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center stage for a performance on Saturday, April 23.
Corbin has been gracing airwaves for the past decade as his chart-topping debut single, “A Little More Country Than That,” established him as a mainstay on the country charts. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
