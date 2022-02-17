LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Event Center has announced that Platinum-selling country star Michael Ray will be the special guest for the April 9 concert by Old Dominion.
Ray has had four No. 1 songs – “Think a Little Less,” “Kiss You in the Morning,” “One That Got Away” and “Whiskey And Rain.” He has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents, over 100 million YouTube views and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 60 times.
Old Dominion has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands out of Nashville. Since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, and was named the group fo the year in 2021 by CMA and ACM
The Laughlin Event Center will open its doors for the April 9 concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $60 and are available for purchase at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
