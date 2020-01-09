The 12th annual Crossroads Car & Bike Show, sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church, is scheduled for March 14 at Havasu 95 Speedway at SARA Park. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration opening at 7 a.m. The show is free for all cars and spectators and free food will be served. For information, go to CalvaryLHC.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.