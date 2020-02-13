Country singer Crystal Gayle is scheduled to perform through Feb. 16 at Don Laughlin’s Riverside and Resort and Casino. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $40. Gayle had her first hit, “I’ve Cried the Blue (Right Out of My Eyes)” in 1970, and then went on to record others, including “If You Ever Change Your Mind”, “Too Many Lovers” and “The Woman in Me.” For information, go to visitlaughlin.com.
Crystal Gayle performing at Riverside Resort
- Today's News-Herald
