Concert goers are in for a treat as classically trained trumpeter Dante Marinelli will be the featured soloist in Sunday’s performance by the Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds.
The concert, under the baton of Kimberly Lehmann, is entitled “A Symphonic Tribute to Love” and Mr. Marinelli will perform “Two Irish Folk Melodies” arranged in 1987 by Donald Hunsberger for famed trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and the Eastman Wind Ensemble for their album, “Carnaval”.
The piece includes two songs, “‘Tis the Last Rose of Summer” and “If You Believe Those Endearing Young Charms”. These familiar, beautiful romantic pieces are scored to be reminiscent of village wind bands of long ago.
Marinelli has been the lead trumpet player in the Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds off and on for several years and his expert playing may be heard in most of the pieces played by the band. When asked about his start in music, Marinelli related, “My father was a travel agent for high school bands when I was young and so I was exposed to music at a very early age. My parents bought me my first trumpet when I was in the fifth grade and started me with private lessons right before I moved to Lake Havasu”.
Fortunately, for Havasu music patrons, the Marinelli family moved to the city in 1993, where Dante continued to study the trumpet. It would not be a stretch to claim him as a home-grown talent as he attended and graduated from Lake Havasu High School. There, he participated in the band program while taking trumpet lessons from Symphonic Winds trumpeter Gary Silvey, who at the time was the band director at the Middle School.
As an aspiring musician in high school, Marinelli participated in many music festivals including Interlochen Arts and the Tanglewood Music Festival working under such legendary conductors as Mallory Thompson, Fredric Fennell and Seiji Ozawa. After graduating from High School, Marinelli went on to attend DePauw University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in music performance.
After graduation he moved back to Havasu and started an aviation company and has lived here ever since. He enjoys spending time with his wife Janet and their two-year old daughter Emma, managing his business (Havasu Air Center) and performing with the Winds.
The concert is Sunday at the High School Performing Arts Center. Admission is $10 per adult with children and students admitted free. Tickets are available prior to the concert at the Center’s box office or in advance at Sound Bank Electronics.
