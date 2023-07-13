A true pioneer for women in the music industry, Debbie Gibson is more than a fleeting pop princess. The ‘80s icon built her career from writing and recording in her converted garage studio as a teen and was determined to make her dreams come true.
Atlantic Records eventually got ahold of one of her demo tapes of her original composition, “Only in My Dreams,” and signed the hopeful singer to a developmental deal. This meant Gibson still had to earn her place and toured the country playing club venues until her single was released in December 1986, and went on to reach the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This led Atlantic to release her debut album, “Out of the Blue,” in 1987.
Gibson had written all 10 songs on her first album and produced several of them. Four singles from the album reached the Top 5, with “Foolish Beat” becoming her first No. 1 single. The song made Gibson the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a Billboard No. 1 single, as the album was released just before her 17th birthday. She still holds that record.
Her follow-up album, “Electric Youth,” was released in 1989 and spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
She earned her second No. 1 single with “Lost in Your Eyes” and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers named her Songwriter of the Year for her accomplishments, as she had again written every track on her second album and produced more than half of them.
As Gibson turned 20, the ‘90s ushered in a new era of music and the teen pop sound began to fade. She released two more albums under Atlantic, 1990’s “Anything is Possible” and 1993’s “Body, Mind, Soul,” but neither charted any Top 20 singles on the Hot 100.
She signed with SBK Records in 1995 to produce her fifth album, “Think With Your Heart.” She switched gears to adult contemporary for this album, debuting a more mature sound and recording with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.
In the ‘90s Gibson also began her theatre career. She debuted on Broadway as Eponine in “Les Misérables,” then went to London and starred as Sandy in “Grease.” She has starred in several other productions, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella,” “Funny Girl,” “Cabaret” and “The King and I.” She has also appeared in film and television for the past four decades.
Gibson formed her own record label, Espiritu, to release her sixth album, “Deborah” in 1997, in which she returned to her pop roots. In 2001 she released her seventh album, “M.Y.O.B.” and experimented with Latin, jazz and dance elements.
Her eighth album was a nod to her theatre career as she released “Colored Lights: The Broadway Album” in 2003. It featured songs from 10 different musicals, including those from “Les Miserables,” “Funny Girl” and “Cabaret,” among others.
For the next decade she toured with fellow ‘80s icons, such as Tiffany and New Kids on the Block and appeared in music videos such as Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).” She hosted SiriusXM Radio’s ‘80s on 8 channel and starred in the Hallmark film, “Summer of Dreams,” among other projects.
In 2019 Gibson made a splash with a new pop anthem, “Girls Night Out,” with a subsequent music video she shot in Las Vegas. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Dance Club chart. In 2021, she released the corresponding album, “The Body Remembers,” which once again, she wrote, recorded and produced herself, proving the pop princess still has her place in the business.
Her latest album is a holiday project called, “Winterlicious,” which includes a mix of original and Christmas classics.
The 2022 release includes a duet with Joey McIntyre, called “Heartbreak Holiday,” and an original song called “Cheers!,” which Gibson wrote in memory of her late mother.
Gibson still is electric on stage, performing her youthful pop hits for fans across the U.S. She is stopping in Laughlin at the Edgewater Pavilion Saturday, July 15.
