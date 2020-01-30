The Eagles tribute band Desperado will return to the London Bridge Resort Convention Center for today’s concert benefiting the Havasu Community Health Foundation. Tickets are $50. The concert begins at 7 p.m. For information, call 928-453-8190 or email office@havasuhealth.com.
