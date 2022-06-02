Tom Cruise got his first $100 million opening weekend with “Top Gun: Maverick.” Paramount Pictures said Sunday that in its first three days in North American theaters, “Top Gun: Maverick” earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales. It’s a supersonic start for the long-in-the-works sequel and the film still has the wide-open skies of Memorial Day Monday to rake in even more cash. According to projections and estimates, by Monday’s close “Top Gun: Maverick” will likely have over $150 million. The film is playing on a record 4,735 North American screens.