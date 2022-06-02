LAUGHLIN —Five-time Grammy-award winning singer Dionne Warwick has been booked for a show at Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Warwick has established herself as an international pop culture icon with more than 75 charted hit songs and more than 100 million records sold. Popular songs include “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Walk on By” and many more.
In 1968, she became the first solo African American artist to sing before the Queen of England, and since then has performed for kings, queens, presidents and heads of state.
In 2019, Warwick received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, among many other notable accomplishments and accolades throughout her career.
Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.