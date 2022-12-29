Kingman Center For The Arts and the Beale Street Theater Renovation Project announced a $50,000 donation from Scott Preston of Preston Investments.
The donation will allow the theater to complete demolition and interior framing, install windows and doors and complete interior concrete ramps, according to a press release. The nonprofit was founded in 2016 to support culture and arts in KIngman. The foundation operates the Beale Street Theater’s community theater program and the performing arts venue currently under renovation.
