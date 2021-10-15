The Lake Havasu High School’s drama students will present their annual musical showcase for three days later this month.
The show includes performances from the musicals “Bring It On,” “High School Musical” and “Grease” in the Little Theatre at the Lake Havasu High School campus.
Performances are Oct. 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door before the performance.
— Today’s News-Herald
