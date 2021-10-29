Dwight Yoakam will perform Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Laughlin Event Center. Tickets start at $45. Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums, with nearly 40 singles charting on Billboard.
Meanwhile, Rucker will perform on Nov. 13 with the Eli Young Band in a 7 p.m. concert at the event center. Rucker first achieved fame as lead singer for the 1990s band Hootie & The Blowfish. The Eli Young Band is known for its selection of hits including “Love Ain’t,” “Drunk Last Night,” and “Crazy Girl.”
For information, go to visitlaughlin.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
