A tribute to the music of The Eagles is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center. The show features the tribute band One of These Nights, playing The Eagles’ greatest hits such as “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Take it Easy,” “and “Already Gone.” Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $25 at the door. For information, call 602-717-8086.
