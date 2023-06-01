LAUGHLIN — Edgewater Casino Resort has announced the opening of a new 11,800-square-foot bingo room.
The new space will offer high stakes bingo games, an expanded prize pool, cross-over promotions and linked coverall multi-location jackpots with other Golden Entertainment, Inc. properties.
There are eight sessions daily, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing every odd hour until the last session at 11 p.m.
Located on the lower river level, the room will host up to 300 players.
Food and beverage service will also be available including nachos, hot dogs, chips, self-service coffee, soft drinks and a selection of cocktails to order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.