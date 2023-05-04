LAUGHLIN — L.A. Comedy Club at Edgewater has announced a May lineup to debut the club’s newly opened Dragon’s Edge showroom at Edgewater Casino Resort.
L.A. Comedy Club at Edgewater offers shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly from Wednesday through Sunday.
The club’s resident lineup includes the Redneck Comedy Show starring James Michael at 7 p.m.
Peter Berman, Quinn Dahle, Jay Reid, Carlos Rodriguez, Edwin San Juan and Geoff Keithwill headline the club’s 9 p.m. shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.