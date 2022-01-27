Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center is adding The Marshall Tucker Band and country star Clint Black to its star-studded concert schedule of performances. The Marshall Tucker Band, who helped establish the Southern rock genre, will take the stage on Saturday, June 4; followed by Black on Saturday, July 9.
The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972 and its music catalog consists of more than 20 studio albums .
Influential to many country artists, Black has cemented his place as a country music icon with 22 singles that have earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country music charts and nearly two dozen gold and platinum album awards. The performers add to the E Center’s and Laughlin Event Center’s lineups, including:
• Grand Funk Railroad on Saturday, Jan. 29,at the E Center;
• Marie Osmond on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the E Center;
• Kane Brown on Friday, March 4, at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Old Dominion on Saturday, April 9, at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Sammy Hagar and The Circle, REO Speedwagon and Sir, Please on Saturday, May 7 at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Pitbull on Saturday, May 28 at the Laughlin Event Center.
