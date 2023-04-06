LAUGHLIN — Jay Leno will bring the laughs to The Edge Pavilion, located at Edgewater Casino Resort, when he takes over the stage on Saturday, June 17.
An acclaimed late night TV show host and admired stand-up comedian, Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business.” Leno’s late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the No. 1 rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” He is the host of the game show “You Bet Your Life” on FOX and currently produces “Jay Leno’s Garage” on YouTube.
Ticket prices start at $45 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
Other upcoming shows in Laughlin include:
• Dierks Bentley on Saturday, April 15, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lady A and Neal McCoy on Saturday, May 6, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Journey on Friday, May 19, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Outlaws on Saturday, May 27, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Rick Springfield on Saturday, June 24, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Clay Walker on Saturday, July 8, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Debbie Gibson on Saturday, July 15, at The Edge Pavilion.
WAR on Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Edge Pavilion
REO Speedwagon and STYX on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Laughlin Event Center
