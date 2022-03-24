The opera is heading to Laughlin. Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center will host a night of famous ballads and arias with “Tenors, Baritones and Sopranos — A Night at the Opera” concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.
The “Night at the Opera” will feature 90 minutes of the very best arias, famous ballads and beautiful music from some of the most popular operas. Concertgoers will enjoy selections from “La Bohème,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Madame Butterfly,” “Tosca,” “La Traviata” and “Les Miserables.” Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase now at Edgewater-Casino.com.
