From children of country music royalty to Grand Ole Opry members, award-winning singers and songwriters Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis will bring their highly successful Grits & Glamour Tour to Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center with a performance on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis’ career highlights are numerous and varied. Combined they have recorded 28 top 10 hits, sold more than 18 million records and 12 No. 1 songs.
Morgan has been around great songs all her life. A Nashville native who is the daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan, she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 13. Morgan has made more than 40 chart entries on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three No. 1 singles and 11 additional top-10 hits.
As the child of country music singer Mel Tillis, Tillis was determined from a young age to find her own way in music as a singer and songwriter. She has performed on the stages of Broadway in New York, modeled on the pages of Glamour and has had more than 30 singles hit the Billboard charts. Tillis is a three-time CMA Award winner, including being named Female Vocalist of the Year in 1994; a nine-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a two-time Grammy award winner and six-time nominee, as well as an American Music Award nominee.
Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com.
Other peformances scheduled at Laughlin’s E Center and the Laughlin Event Center include:
• Ann Wilson on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the E Center;
• Little River Band on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the E Center;
• Dionne Warwick on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the E Center;
• Kid Rock on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Hall & Oates on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Laughlin Event Center;
• Three Dog Night on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the E Center;
• Chris Young on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Laughlin Event Center;
• The Country Comeback Tour on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the E Center;
• Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at the Laughlin Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.