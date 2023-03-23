BULLHEAD CITY —The Mohave Community College Bullhead City Student Activities Council will be hosting an Arizona Humanities lecture on March 29 about the Grimms’ fairy tales.
One of the most popular fairy tale anthologies in the world, “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” was first published in 1812 with stories collected by the Brothers Grimm from oral and written sources.
Today, their fairy tales have made their way into all modern media, whether film or comic strips, video games or music.
Albrecht Classen, professor of German Studies at the University of Arizona, will explore why these are so beloved and continue to be so important both in the Old and in the New World — such as both in Germany and in China.
Attendees will learn about the Grimm’s sources, their political and literary interests in writing these fairy tales, and study representative pieces regarding their reflections of political, cultural, ethical and religious issues.
The presentation will be interactive and aims to address both a young and an older audience.
The lecture will be held at 1 p.m. on March 29 at the Bullhead Campus library, 3400 Highway 95, Room 700. The event is free to attend.
