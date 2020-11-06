Lake Havsu City will illuminate its world famous London Bridge and Bridgewater channel once again this year with an estimated half million holiday lights. This bright annual event comes at a time when inventory of rental homes and condos has never been higher, estimated at up to 70 percent more availability due to the pandemic.
The annual Festival of Lights is scheduled from Nov. 27 through Jan. 4, 2021. For the 25th year, the London Bridge Resort will bring out the holiday spirit and dazzles visitors and residents alike with the Festival of Lights. Free parking is available at the English Village or the London Bridge Resort and Convention Center. Illumination is from dusk to 10 p.m. nightly.
