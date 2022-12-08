Today’s News-Herald
BULLHEAD CITY — The Laughlin Bullhead Airshow has announced the first three acts. Brad Wursten, Jon Melby, and Bill Braack will show off their skills at the April 1 show. Brad Wursten, pilot of an MXS-R stunt plan, brings more than 1,500 flight hours and flies one of the best aircraft for stunts. Jon Melby is a pilot who brings years of airshow experience and currently performs in 10 to 12 air shows a year all over North America and parts of Canada.
Bill Braack, unlike the other acts, never leaves the ground. His performance is known as Smoke and Thunder — a jet propelled drag car with the ability to reach speeds of 400 miles per hour. His jet car is 26 feet in length and weighs just over 2,600 pounds running on diesel.
For more information on the air show, visit laughlinbullheadairshow.com.
