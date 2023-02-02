Downtown Lake Havasu City welcomes back First Friday tonight. The street festival on McCulloch Boulevard is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. and features local artists, artisans, makers and pop-up boutiques.
Visitors can stroll along McCulloch between Smoketree and Mulberry avenues to find local merchants offering niche encounters, interactive activities, shopping, live music and nightlife.
This month’s featured business is Limited Edition Comics, and the featured band is The 64s. Pop-ups for the night include Ojala and Sweet Emotions Churros. There’s also a beer garden, food trucks, music by DJ Shade, face painting, and demonstrations by Havasu Skates.
For more information, visit firstfridayhavasu.com.
