Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons, known for such 1960s Top 40 hits as “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” will perform a single show on Feb. 14 at Laughlin’s Edgewater Casino Resort. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 to $300. For information, go to visitlaughlin.com.
