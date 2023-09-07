GraceArts Live and Arizona Coast Children’s Theatre will bring to life Disney’s 2013 film, “Frozen,” with performances starting today. Additional showings are Sept. 9 and 10, and 15-17. Loosely based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, “The Snow Queen,” the story is a tale of love and acceptance between sisters. As Princess Elsa struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, Princess Anna sets out on an epic adventure to bring her family together once again. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 17. For tickets, visit the box office, 2146 McCulloch Blvd., Monday through Friday between 3 and 6 p.m., or call 928-505-2787(ARTS) or visit graceartslive.com.
‘Frozen’ will melt hearts at GraceArts Live
- Today’s News-Herald
