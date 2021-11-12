In these days of mass-produced everything, it is pleasantly surprising to come across one-of-a-kind items that don’t break the bank.
Whether treating yourself to something special or buying gifts for others, you don’t need to bust the budget if you visit the Gem & Mineral Society’s show this weekend at the Aquatic Center.
Now in its 52nd year, the Gem & Mineral Show is Havasu’s longest continually running event.
The show is held Saturday and Sunday at the Aquatic Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Visitors will find the same show set-up at the Aquatic Center as in years past.
A free Kids’ Cave will teach the younger set about the wonders of geology through several interactive displays. Games and a food court are available.
Club members will exhibit some of their precious collections. Dozens of endors will display their wares across 100 tables. And that’s where things get interesting and unique. When browsing through the sparkly gems, finely marbled minerals and distinctive fossils, it is rare to find any two that are exactly alike. Raw materials, polished gems, lapidary supplies, jewelry, decorative items and beads in every color, shape and size will be for sale.
For information, call 928-733-6270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.