Chefs from restaurants throughout Lake Havasu City will again square off in Havasu’s Top Chef competition, scheduled for Thursday, March 5, at London Bridge Resort. The chefs must think on their toes as they are asked to prepare award-winning meals using mystery ingredients in front of a watchful crowd. The event is a fundraiser for the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the competition begins at 5:30. Tickets are $65 per person or $75 at the door. For information, call 928-577-7873.
