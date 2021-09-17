The Laughlin Event Center will host the Goo Goo Dolls and Collective Soul, set to perform on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The Goo Goo Dolls hold the all-time radio record for most Top 10 singles with hits including “Iris,” which was No. 1 on the Hot 100 list for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.”
Collective Soul found fame with their hit song “Shine.” They followed it up two years later with their self-titled album featuring four Top 10 singles, including “December,” “The World I Know,” “Gel” and “Smashing Young Man.”
Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
