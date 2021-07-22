LAUGHLIN — Get ready for some 1990s rock on the Colorado River.
The Laughlin Event Center announced it will host a concert featuring the Goo Goo Dolls and Collective Soul on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have sold 15 million records worldwide, garnered four Grammy Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 No. 1 and Top 10 hits, the most of any artist.
Meanwhile, Collective Soul is known for its 1993 release of “Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid.” The Georgia-bred alternative rockfound fame with their hit song “Shine.”
Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. today. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com.
