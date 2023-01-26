GraceArts Live will present three shows of “Havasu Follies” starting today. The popular annual show is a fundraiser for GraceARts Live Youth Theatricals, a nonprofit organization. Havasu Follies is a nostalgic showcase of the songs, humor and times of the 1920s through the 1990s, featuring local performers who are least 50 years old. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit the box office at 2146 McCulloch Blvd. Friday between 3 and 6 p.m. and up to one hour before showtimes. You can also call 928-505-ARTS (2787) or visit graceartslive.com.

