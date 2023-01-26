GraceArts Live will present three shows of “Havasu Follies” starting today. The popular annual show is a fundraiser for GraceARts Live Youth Theatricals, a nonprofit organization. Havasu Follies is a nostalgic showcase of the songs, humor and times of the 1920s through the 1990s, featuring local performers who are least 50 years old. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit the box office at 2146 McCulloch Blvd. Friday between 3 and 6 p.m. and up to one hour before showtimes. You can also call 928-505-ARTS (2787) or visit graceartslive.com.
GraceArts Live brings back ‘Havasu Follies’
Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals has named actress Jennifer Coolidge as its 2023 Woman of the Year. Coolidge won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for portraying Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the acclaimed HBO series “The White Lotus.” The Pudding is the oldest theatrical organization in the nation and one of the oldest in the world. Since 1951, it has bestowed this award annually on women “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.” Coolidge will be honored with a parade through Harvard Square on Feb. 4 followed by a roast when she will be presented her Pudding Pot.
The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations. Nominations included acting nods for star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a comeback performance decades after he starred in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” A year after a streaming service won Hollywood’s top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with the “Avatar” and “Top Gun” sequels getting best picture nods. Collectively, the best picture nominees have earned more than $1.5 billion domestically so far, which is a record. The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.
