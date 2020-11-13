: GraceArts Live has canceled all remaining performances of “Cinderella,” originally scheduled to run through Nov. 22, and all performances of “A Christmas Carol,” originally scheduled to run from Dec. 5-20, due to the ongoing health pandemic and spike in local cases of coronavirus.
“The decision to cancel these performances was not made lightly,” GraceArts Live said in a news release. “Although we have been following all CDC recommended protocols regarding wearing masks during rehearsals, and distancing patrons in the theatre, we feel we must take this necessary further step to ensure the safety and health of our family of actors, crew, staff, and patrons until the pandemic is more under control.”
Tickets will be refunded, but theater officials say refunds can also be donated back to the theater programs by calling 928-505-2787 no later than Nov. 25.
