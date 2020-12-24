GraceArts Live has been closed since November, but several new shows are in the works for the new year, including “Always ... Patsy Cline” from Jan. 1-3. The fundraiser is a benefit for GraceArts’ youth theater programs. Featuring down-home country humor, true emotion and the unforgettable hits of country music star Patsy Cline, the show tells Cline’s story through a series of letters by her friend, Louise Seger, portrayed by Alyson Chapin. Cline is played by Lauren Blain. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 17 and younger. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, auditions will be held at 6 p.m. for the Havasu Senior and Junior Follies. This year, the show is scheduled for just one weekend, Jan 29-31. It features performances by dancers, singers, musicians and other performing artist 50 years old or older. This year’s event also features kids between 10 and 18.
The cast will be joined by the theatre’s owner, producer, director and choreographer, Grace Ann Etcheberria-Jacobs, and local GraceArts performers, Jason Fallis, Nicole Matheson, Bill Weldon and Lauren Blain.
Partial proceeds from the show will benefit the non-profit entity, GraceArts Live Youth Theatricals. For information, call 928-505-2787 or visit graceartslive.com.
